Bomb Disposal Team Neutralizes Rusted Mortar Shells in J&K
Two rusted mortar shells discovered by a farmer in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district were safely destroyed in a controlled explosion. The bomb disposal squad was called after the farmer, Shakeel Ahmed, found the shells while ploughing his field with a tractor in Chingus-Kaneti village.
In a tense operation on Sunday, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district neutralized two rusted mortar shells discovered by a local farmer.
Shakeel Ahmed, engaged in ploughing his field in Chingus-Kaneti village, stumbled upon the shells, prompting a police alert.
The bomb disposal squad quickly and efficiently handled the situation, conducting a controlled explosion to safely destroy the projectiles, officials confirmed.
