Bomb Disposal Team Neutralizes Rusted Mortar Shells in J&K

Two rusted mortar shells discovered by a farmer in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district were safely destroyed in a controlled explosion. The bomb disposal squad was called after the farmer, Shakeel Ahmed, found the shells while ploughing his field with a tractor in Chingus-Kaneti village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense operation on Sunday, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district neutralized two rusted mortar shells discovered by a local farmer.

Shakeel Ahmed, engaged in ploughing his field in Chingus-Kaneti village, stumbled upon the shells, prompting a police alert.

The bomb disposal squad quickly and efficiently handled the situation, conducting a controlled explosion to safely destroy the projectiles, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

