Bomb Disposal Team Neutralizes Rusted Mortar Shells in J&K

In a tense operation on Sunday, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district neutralized two rusted mortar shells discovered by a local farmer.

Shakeel Ahmed, engaged in ploughing his field in Chingus-Kaneti village, stumbled upon the shells, prompting a police alert.

The bomb disposal squad quickly and efficiently handled the situation, conducting a controlled explosion to safely destroy the projectiles, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)