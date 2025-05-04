Left Menu

Punjab and Haryana Clash: Water Wars on the Brink

The Punjab government, led by Minister Harjot Singh Bains, refuses to release additional water from the Nangal dam to Haryana, citing the needs of Punjab's agriculture sector. The issue has heightened tensions between the states, with Punjab deploying security measures and boycotting a Bhakra Beas Management Board meeting while focusing on safeguarding its water interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:21 IST
Amid heightened tensions over water-sharing, Punjab's Minister Harjot Singh Bains has resolutely blocked further water release from the Nangal dam to neighboring Haryana. Bains underscored the critical importance of water for Punjab's largely agriculture-dependent economy and affirmed the government's firm stance against relinquishing more water.

The conflict has reached new heights, with Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann convening a special Vidhan Sabha session to tackle the issue. The AAP-led state government has taken control of the water supply at the dam and issued strict orders to prevent any unauthorized releases, stressing the necessity for water with the upcoming paddy season.

The stand-off has led to security reinforcements at the Nangal dam and a contentious boycott of a BBMB meeting by Punjab. Haryana, in contrast, argues for its rightful share and the execution of BBMB orders to release water to meet their urgent needs, as sanctioned by a recent meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan.

