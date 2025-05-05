Left Menu

Market Moves: Taiwan Dollar's Surge Amid Global Shifts

The Taiwan dollar surged in a thin holiday Asia session as central banks prepare for key economic decisions. President Trump announced a 100% tariff on non-U.S. movies and endorsed reopening Alcatraz. Market watchers anticipate central bank meetings, with the Fed likely to hold rates steady, influencing global markets.

Updated: 05-05-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 10:00 IST
The Taiwan dollar made significant gains in an otherwise subdued Asian market session due to multiple holidays. Investors are closely watching central bank meetings this week, amid global political and economic shifts, including Warren Buffett stepping down from Berkshire Hathaway.

President Donald Trump has introduced a 100% tariff on films produced outside the United States and has suggested the infamous Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay be reopened. Trump's recent statements continue to spur speculation over potential trade deals with China, as countries like Taiwan consider foreign exchange adjustments.

The expectation is that the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates unchanged after a robust March payroll report. This week also sees key meetings for the Bank of England, Norway, and Sweden's central banks as they navigate volatile trade conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

