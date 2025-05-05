Market Moves: Taiwan Dollar's Surge Amid Global Shifts

The Taiwan dollar made significant gains in an otherwise subdued Asian market session due to multiple holidays. Investors are closely watching central bank meetings this week, amid global political and economic shifts, including Warren Buffett stepping down from Berkshire Hathaway.

President Donald Trump has introduced a 100% tariff on films produced outside the United States and has suggested the infamous Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay be reopened. Trump's recent statements continue to spur speculation over potential trade deals with China, as countries like Taiwan consider foreign exchange adjustments.

The expectation is that the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates unchanged after a robust March payroll report. This week also sees key meetings for the Bank of England, Norway, and Sweden's central banks as they navigate volatile trade conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)