Threats and Intimidation: Disabled Woman Faces Harassment in Thane

A physically challenged woman managing a government stall in Thane district, Maharashtra, has filed a complaint against three individuals for threatening and verbally abusing her. An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. No arrests have been made yet.

Authorities have registered a case against three individuals in Thane district, Maharashtra, for allegedly threatening and verbally abusing a disabled woman. The victim, managing a government-allotted stall, reported the incident to the police, who lodged an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

The 49-year-old complainant, who suffers from polio and leads the Thane district unit of the Prahar Divyanga Kranti Sanghatana, claims that one accused, Ramdas Khot, verbally assaulted her on March 15. She alleges he demanded she sever ties with her organization, following which threats of physical harm by his associates, Krishna Shinde and Rizvan Sayyed, were made.

The authorities are currently investigating the incident, with no arrests made at this time. The situation underscores ongoing challenges faced by individuals with disabilities, especially women, in asserting their rights and maintaining their livelihoods.

