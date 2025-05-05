Drug Network Mastermind Nabbed in New Delhi

In a significant crackdown, the Chennai police have apprehended Abou, a 39-year-old from Cote d'Ivoire, accused of masterminding a drug network. He was arrested alongside an accomplice in New Delhi.

The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation following the seizure of methamphetamine, ganja, and other substances, leading to the detention of 11 individuals, including five foreigners.

Authorities recovered 15 grams of cocaine, 7 grams of heroin, 3 grams of methamphetamine, and Rs 50,000 in cash from the suspects. Both individuals will face legal proceedings in the capital before being transferred to Chennai for further judicial action.

(With inputs from agencies.)