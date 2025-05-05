Rwanda's Emerging Role in Global Migration Policies
Rwanda is negotiating with the United States to become a destination for deported immigrants. This role aligns with Rwanda's recent positioning as a host for migrants that Western countries aim to relocate. Discussions are preliminary and follow a similar agreement with the UK that was canceled in 2023.
Rwanda is in the nascent stages of negotiations with the United States to receive immigrants deported from the U.S., as confirmed by Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe during a television interview on Sunday.
In recent years, Rwanda has positioned itself strategically as a destination country for migrants that Western nations are looking to relocate. A previous agreement was signed with Britain in 2022 to accept thousands of asylum seekers from the UK; however, the deal was later canceled in 2023 by then new Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
"We are in discussions with the United States," Nduhungirehe stated during an interview on Rwanda TV. He noted that the talks are still in preliminary stages, with no definitive developments yet on the horizon.
