Rwanda and U.S. in Immigration Talks Amid Controversies

Rwanda is in preliminary discussions with the United States about accepting immigrants deported from the U.S., according to Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe. The talks highlight Rwanda's emerging role as a potential destination for migrants, despite concerns about its human rights record.

This development follows Rwanda's history of considering agreements with Western nations to shelter migrants, such as a 2022 pact with the UK that was later nullified. The United Nations has expressed caution, fearing deportees might be sent back to unsafe countries, a claim Rwanda refutes.

Trump's administration has intensified deportation efforts, targeting illegal immigrants and other non-citizens. A recent case involved the extradition of an Iraqi refugee to Rwanda. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the deportation of Venezuelan migrants, accusing them of gang affiliations.

