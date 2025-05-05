Rwanda and U.S. in Immigration Talks Amid Controversies
Rwanda is negotiating with the U.S. to receive deported immigrants. This follows past agreements with Western countries to host migrants, despite human rights concerns. Recent developments include deportations amid Trump's immigration crackdown and UN refugee agency warnings about potential migrant risks.
Rwanda is in preliminary discussions with the United States about accepting immigrants deported from the U.S., according to Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe. The talks highlight Rwanda's emerging role as a potential destination for migrants, despite concerns about its human rights record.
This development follows Rwanda's history of considering agreements with Western nations to shelter migrants, such as a 2022 pact with the UK that was later nullified. The United Nations has expressed caution, fearing deportees might be sent back to unsafe countries, a claim Rwanda refutes.
Trump's administration has intensified deportation efforts, targeting illegal immigrants and other non-citizens. A recent case involved the extradition of an Iraqi refugee to Rwanda. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the deportation of Venezuelan migrants, accusing them of gang affiliations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
