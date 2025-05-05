Sub-Inspector Dismissed Over Corruption Charges

A female sub-inspector in Meerut has been expelled from her position following a conviction in a long-standing corruption case. The announcement was made by a high-ranking police official on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Meerut Range), Kalanidhi Naithani, confirmed the termination of the sub-inspector, Amrita Yadav, due to her conviction under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Yadav's dismissal took effect from May 4.

In 2017, while Amrita Yadav was stationed at the Kotwali police station in Meerut, she was alleged to have accepted a bribe of INR 20,000 to expunge serious charges from a case. Caught in the act by an anti-corruption squad at Budhana Gate police outpost, she was later tried in court, found guilty on September 5, 2024, and sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment alongside a fine of INR 75,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)