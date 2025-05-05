Left Menu

Gary Hall Jr. Reclaims Olympic Glory Amid Wildfire Aftermath

Olympic swimmer Gary Hall Jr. received replicas of his 10 medals lost in Los Angeles wildfires. IOC President Thomas Bach presented the replicas in Lausanne. Hall, who represented the US in three Olympics, emphasized solidarity over loss. The devastating wildfires had a significant impact on the Los Angeles area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:27 IST
medals

In a significant moment of resilience and restitution, multiple Olympic swimming champion Gary Hall Jr. received replicas of his ten Olympic medals. The original medals were tragically destroyed earlier this year during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The replicas were presented to Hall by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in a heartfelt ceremony at the Games ruling body's headquarters in Lausanne. In a brief but poignant speech, Hall expressed gratitude, stating, 'Thank you for the medals. Never before have 10 Olympic medals been replaced. I will do a better job at taking care of these.'

Hall emphasized the importance of solidarity over the sense of loss, reflecting on his experiences of representing the United States in the 1996, 2000, and 2004 Olympics where he clinched five gold, three silver, and two bronze medals. The wildfires claimed at least 29 lives and rendered large swaths of the Los Angeles area uninhabitable, marking it as the most costly natural disaster in U.S. history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

