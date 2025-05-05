Sudan vs. UAE: International Court to Rule on Genocide Case

On Monday, the International Court of Justice, the primary judicial branch of the United Nations, will deliver its ruling on Sudan's request for emergency measures against the United Arab Emirates. Sudan has accused the UAE of violating the genocide convention by allegedly arming the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group involved in Sudan's ongoing conflict.

The case brought by Sudan seeks provisional measures that would require the UAE to take steps to prevent further violence against the Masalit people in the region. According to Reem Ketait, a senior official from the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the case is a "publicity stunt" aimed at diverting attention from the Sudanese Armed Forces' own actions in the conflict. Both nations are signatories to the 1948 genocide convention.

The conflict in Sudan erupted in April 2023, originating from long-standing tensions between Sudan's military and rival paramilitary factions. Although the UAE has denied any involvement, it faces accusations of supplying arms to the RSF. The looming court decision could set an important precedent for international accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)