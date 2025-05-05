Left Menu

Western Allies Eye More Patriot Systems for Ukraine

Ukraine's western allies are discussing the provision of additional Patriot air defence systems to Kyiv, hoping to finalize an agreement ahead of a NATO summit. Potential suppliers include the U.S. and Greece. Ukraine is keen to enhance its defence against Russian missiles with these crucial systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:50 IST
Western Allies Eye More Patriot Systems for Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's western allies are reportedly in discussions to supply additional Patriot air defence systems to Kyiv, targeting an agreement before the NATO summit in June, an insider disclosed on Monday. Both the U.S. and Greece have emerged as potential suppliers in the ongoing deliberations, as informed by the source who requested anonymity.

Faced with escalated threats, Ukraine has been eager to secure more Patriot systems. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed the urgency last month, telling CBS news that Ukraine is prepared to purchase ten U.S.-made air defence systems crucial for intercepting Russian ballistic missiles. As of April, Ukraine's Patriot arsenal includes seven operational systems, according to Ukrainian Defence Express military analysts.

The New York Times, referencing U.S. officials, reported plans to send a refurbished Patriot system based in Israel to Ukraine. Discussions continue over logistics involving Germany or Greece potentially contributing another system. Zelenskiy highlighted discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding air defence during a meeting on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral, which Zelenskiy deemed their most productive encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025