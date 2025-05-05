Western Allies Eye More Patriot Systems for Ukraine

Ukraine's western allies are reportedly in discussions to supply additional Patriot air defence systems to Kyiv, targeting an agreement before the NATO summit in June, an insider disclosed on Monday. Both the U.S. and Greece have emerged as potential suppliers in the ongoing deliberations, as informed by the source who requested anonymity.

Faced with escalated threats, Ukraine has been eager to secure more Patriot systems. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed the urgency last month, telling CBS news that Ukraine is prepared to purchase ten U.S.-made air defence systems crucial for intercepting Russian ballistic missiles. As of April, Ukraine's Patriot arsenal includes seven operational systems, according to Ukrainian Defence Express military analysts.

The New York Times, referencing U.S. officials, reported plans to send a refurbished Patriot system based in Israel to Ukraine. Discussions continue over logistics involving Germany or Greece potentially contributing another system. Zelenskiy highlighted discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding air defence during a meeting on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral, which Zelenskiy deemed their most productive encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)