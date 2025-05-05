Major Heroin Bust in Manipur: Security Forces Foil Smuggling Attempt
Manipur security forces seized 1.3 kg of heroin concealed in 108 soap cases in Churachandpur district. The contraband was intercepted in a vehicle during a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police. One suspect from Chandel district was arrested, and the heroin was en route from Myanmar to Assam.
In a significant drug bust in Manipur, security forces have successfully seized approximately 1.3 kilograms of heroin. The operation took place in the Churachandpur district, where the narcotics were hidden inside 108 soap cases.
Acting promptly on a tip-off, a combined team of Assam Rifles personnel and Manipur Police intercepted a suspicious vehicle. Inside, they discovered the concealed heroin, officials confirmed.
A 29-year-old man, identified as Letminthang from Chehjang village in Chandel district, was arrested during the operation. Authorities report that the heroin was being transported from Myanmar, likely heading to Silchar in Assam via Churachandpur.
