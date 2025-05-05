Major Heroin Bust in Manipur: Security Forces Foil Smuggling Attempt

In a significant drug bust in Manipur, security forces have successfully seized approximately 1.3 kilograms of heroin. The operation took place in the Churachandpur district, where the narcotics were hidden inside 108 soap cases.

Acting promptly on a tip-off, a combined team of Assam Rifles personnel and Manipur Police intercepted a suspicious vehicle. Inside, they discovered the concealed heroin, officials confirmed.

A 29-year-old man, identified as Letminthang from Chehjang village in Chandel district, was arrested during the operation. Authorities report that the heroin was being transported from Myanmar, likely heading to Silchar in Assam via Churachandpur.

