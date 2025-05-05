Left Menu

Major Heroin Bust in Manipur: Security Forces Foil Smuggling Attempt

Manipur security forces seized 1.3 kg of heroin concealed in 108 soap cases in Churachandpur district. The contraband was intercepted in a vehicle during a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police. One suspect from Chandel district was arrested, and the heroin was en route from Myanmar to Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:10 IST
Major Heroin Bust in Manipur: Security Forces Foil Smuggling Attempt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust in Manipur, security forces have successfully seized approximately 1.3 kilograms of heroin. The operation took place in the Churachandpur district, where the narcotics were hidden inside 108 soap cases.

Acting promptly on a tip-off, a combined team of Assam Rifles personnel and Manipur Police intercepted a suspicious vehicle. Inside, they discovered the concealed heroin, officials confirmed.

A 29-year-old man, identified as Letminthang from Chehjang village in Chandel district, was arrested during the operation. Authorities report that the heroin was being transported from Myanmar, likely heading to Silchar in Assam via Churachandpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025