Mistaken Identity Leads to Chaos in Bhilwara Shooting
A 22-year-old woman named Rumana was shot at a bus stand in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, by Lokesh Sharma, who allegedly aimed at another woman. The shooting, causing chaos, led to Sharma's detainment by the police. Rumana was transferred to Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in critical condition.
A dramatic shooting unfolded at the roadways bus stand in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Monday, leaving a young woman critically injured, authorities reported. Locals detained the shooter, Lokesh Sharma, after he allegedly aimed at another target but mistakenly hit 22-year-old Rumana.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Shyam Sundar Vishnoi, the victim was en route to Kota with her mother. While waiting for their bus, Rumana was struck by gunfire, prompting immediate medical attention. She was transferred from the district hospital to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer, where her condition remains critical.
The attack spurred confusion and commotion at the bus stand, with witnesses apprehending and beating Sharma before police intervened. Investigations into the motive and circumstances of the misfired shot continue.
