Odisha Police Crack Rs 6-Crore Cyber Fraud Case

Odisha Police's crime branch has successfully apprehended two individuals involved in an extensive Rs 6-crore cyber fraud operation, originating from West Bengal, according to official statements released on Monday.

The arrests were made with precision, targeting one suspect on May 1 in Siliguri and the other on May 4 in Kolkata. The suspects allegedly impersonated trade analysts to execute their scheme, which involved defrauding a complainant of Rs 6 crore.

Officials disclosed that the victim was manipulated into depositing funds across 22 separate bank accounts over a span of three-and-a-half months. Further investigations into the elaborate operation are ongoing.

