Left Menu

Odisha Police Crack Rs 6-Crore Cyber Fraud Case

The Odisha Police crime branch apprehended two men from West Bengal for their role in a Rs 6-crore cyber fraud. Posing as trade analysts, they deceived a complainant into depositing money into 22 bank accounts. Arrests occurred on May 1 in Siliguri and May 4 in Kolkata.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:40 IST
Odisha Police Crack Rs 6-Crore Cyber Fraud Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Police's crime branch has successfully apprehended two individuals involved in an extensive Rs 6-crore cyber fraud operation, originating from West Bengal, according to official statements released on Monday.

The arrests were made with precision, targeting one suspect on May 1 in Siliguri and the other on May 4 in Kolkata. The suspects allegedly impersonated trade analysts to execute their scheme, which involved defrauding a complainant of Rs 6 crore.

Officials disclosed that the victim was manipulated into depositing funds across 22 separate bank accounts over a span of three-and-a-half months. Further investigations into the elaborate operation are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025