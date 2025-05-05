Odisha Police Crack Rs 6-Crore Cyber Fraud Case
The Odisha Police crime branch apprehended two men from West Bengal for their role in a Rs 6-crore cyber fraud. Posing as trade analysts, they deceived a complainant into depositing money into 22 bank accounts. Arrests occurred on May 1 in Siliguri and May 4 in Kolkata.
Odisha Police's crime branch has successfully apprehended two individuals involved in an extensive Rs 6-crore cyber fraud operation, originating from West Bengal, according to official statements released on Monday.
The arrests were made with precision, targeting one suspect on May 1 in Siliguri and the other on May 4 in Kolkata. The suspects allegedly impersonated trade analysts to execute their scheme, which involved defrauding a complainant of Rs 6 crore.
Officials disclosed that the victim was manipulated into depositing funds across 22 separate bank accounts over a span of three-and-a-half months. Further investigations into the elaborate operation are ongoing.
