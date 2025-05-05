Diddy Combs Faces High-Stakes Legal Battle in Sex Trafficking Trial

Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs faced the beginning of a criminal trial on Monday as lawyers attended jury selection. Combs is charged with a five-count indictment, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, with prosecutors alleging a pattern of abuse.

The New York native, once a symbol of hip-hop's lavish lifestyle, is confronting allegations that threaten a life sentence if convicted. Accusations arose after former romantic partner and R&B singer Casandra Ventura accused Combs of sex trafficking last year, sparking over 50 lawsuits.

The trial is set under intense scrutiny, with an anonymous jury to ensure impartial deliberation. Opening statements are anticipated by mid-May, and the verdict will crucially impact Combs' fate, as he maintains all activities were consensual.

