Delhi University's Recruitment Row: Allegations and Denials

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has admonished Delhi University's Sri Venkateswara College for a 'baseless' refusal to disclose information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, amid allegations of recruitment favoritism and corruption.

The complaint, brought forward by appellant Jawahar Singh, accused the college of appointing ineligible candidates, particularly favoring those from a specific state, contrary to university norms. Despite these claims, the college's Public Information Officer (PIO) denied any malpractice, attributing delays in the RTI reply to unintentional errors and asserting adherence to regulations.

The CIC criticized the brief response to RTI queries, lacking necessary exemption clauses, and emphasized the importance of transparency. It has now ordered the PIO to provide a comprehensive answer with relevant details and web links within a week.

