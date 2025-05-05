Controversial Levy Could Reshape Israeli NGO Landscape
The Israeli parliament debated a law proposing an 80% tax on NGOs funded predominantly by foreign entities to curb external influence. The law exempts state-funded organizations and those with low turnover. It sparked heated debate, with critics claiming it stifles dissent and infringes on civil society freedoms.
In a bid to curb foreign influence within its borders, an Israeli parliamentary committee began discussions on a proposed law that would levy an 80% tax on non-governmental organizations primarily funded by foreign entities. The law specifically targets organizations that cannot claim state funding or exceed a certain financial threshold.
The debate, held by the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, was marked by fierce exchanges along coalition lines. While some lawmakers viewed the proposal as a way to safeguard Israel's sovereignty and democratic values, others saw it as an attempt to muzzle dissenting voices and limit the diversity of thought within Israeli society.
Critics argue that the law resembles an assault on civil liberties and the country's democratic foundation. They highlight that such measures could silence criticism in the judiciary and the media, urging the government to focus on broader issues of foreign influence rather than targeting NGOs alone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
