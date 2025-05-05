Fake Army Officer Busted in Rajasthan Scam

A Rajasthan resident has been apprehended by the Nuh Cyber Police for allegedly posing as an Army officer on social media to defraud unsuspecting individuals, according to police statements on Sunday.

The suspect, identified as Mohammad Zahid from Tyra village in the Deeg district, was detained near the ITI in Maroda village. Authorities revealed that Zahid created fake social media profiles as an Army officer and successfully cheated people, including one individual from Kerala, leading to suspicions raised on the Police Pratimb portal.

The cyber police investigated the flagged number, resulting in Zahid's arrest. Three mobile phones, six SIM cards, and counterfeit photographs depicting him as an Army officer were confiscated. Initial findings suggest Zahid may be part of a larger operation, with further investigations ongoing. A formal FIR has been lodged.

