Harrowing Ordeal: Teen's Courage Amidst Tragedy
A 15-year-old girl in India faced a horrific incident when she was allegedly raped twice in a moving car. The survivor was abducted on her way to school, and the perpetrators threatened her life. The incident was reported to the police, and further investigation is ongoing.
Country:
India
A shocking incident unfolded as a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped twice within a moving vehicle on her way to school. According to law enforcement, the incident took place on a Saturday morning when the student dropped her brother at school and headed to her own institution.
A man sitting in a parked car reportedly pulled her inside the vehicle, after which one of the assailants kept driving while the other committed the heinous act twice. She was threatened with death and later pushed out of the car near her village at the end of the school day.
The brave survivor recounted the ordeal to her family, who subsequently reported the crime to the police. A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been filed as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
