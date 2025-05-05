India Hosts BIMSTEC-ITU Workshop to Shape Responsible AI Standards for Telecom

In a significant move to shape the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in telecommunications and information and communication technologies (ICTs), a four-day regional workshop titled “AI Standards for Increasing the Efficiency of Telecommunications & ICTs: Shaping the Future Responsibly” was inaugurated today at the National Communications Academy–Finance (NCA-F), New Delhi.

Jointly organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area Office & Innovation Centre and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, the event marks a critical platform for cross-border collaboration on trustworthy, inclusive, and globally harmonized AI standards. The workshop sees the participation of delegates from BIMSTEC countries—Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, India—and the Maldives, along with international AI experts, regulators, industry associations, academic institutions, and startups.

Keynote Session: A Call for Ethical, Inclusive AI Standardization

The inauguration was graced by several eminent dignitaries, setting the tone for a high-impact discourse.

Shri Manish Sinha, Member (Finance), DCC, DoT, delivered the keynote address, lauding the collaboration between ITU and NCA-F as a model institutional partnership. He highlighted the immersive nature of the workshop, with participants staying on campus, enabling richer engagement and meaningful discussions. Emphasizing the need for global consensus within the ITU framework, he advocated for the development of inclusive AI standards that promote equitable technological advancement.

He reiterated India’s commitment to economic inclusivity through initiatives such as Digital Bharat Nidhi, which aligns with the country’s digital empowerment goals. Shri Sinha also emphasized the country’s dual strategy—strengthening AI standardization and bolstering the domestic manufacturing sector. He commended the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) for its pioneering role in promoting ethical AI through fairness assessments and rating mechanisms. He also acknowledged TSDSI’s (Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India) contributions in ensuring AI systems are secure, interoperable, and globally consistent.

Calling upon delegates to actively engage in shaping actionable standards, he envisioned a roadmap for cross-border partnerships and future-ready ethical AI applications to catalyze sustainable development across the region.

Regional Collaboration: BIMSTEC and Global Perspectives

Shri Indra Mani Pandey, Secretary General of BIMSTEC, through a recorded message, underlined the necessity of multilateral cooperation in AI standardization. “Regional collaboration on AI standards is not optional—it is essential,” he remarked. He emphasized that early investment in inclusive standards would ensure AI technologies contribute meaningfully to the collective growth of all BIMSTEC member nations.

Echoing this sentiment, Ms. Atsuko Okuda, Regional Director for Asia-Pacific, ITU, expressed gratitude to the Government of India, NCA-F, and BIMSTEC. She pointed out the economic significance of AI, projecting its contribution to the global economy to exceed $15 trillion by 2030. Ms. Okuda emphasized that standards are fundamental enablers of innovation, trust, and sustainability in digital technologies. She noted the workshop’s role in shaping inclusive, interoperable, and responsible AI frameworks, crucial for addressing the complex challenges of the digital era.

NCA-F's Role: Bridging the Standardization Gap

Ms. Madhavi Das, Director General, NCA-F, in her welcome address, stressed the importance of AI as a transformative force that must be grounded in ethical and equitable practices. “AI is a transformational force—but without strong, inclusive standards, it risks leaving many behind,” she said. She underlined the NCA-F’s commitment to bridging the standardization gap by convening diverse stakeholders for participative engagement and knowledge-sharing.

Ms. Das emphasized that standardization is more than a technical process—it reflects a collective ethical commitment to safety, fairness, and universal access in a fast-evolving digital world. She also welcomed participants with a reflection of India's cultural ethos, ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, encouraging mutual respect and international camaraderie.

Workshop Agenda: Simulations, Expert Panels, and Field Visits

The four-day workshop offers a dynamic agenda:

Expert panels with national and international specialists

Simulation exercises to mirror real-world standard-setting scenarios

Country-specific presentations showcasing local challenges and innovations

Hands-on sessions on drafting and negotiating technical contributions

Field visits for contextual exposure to ICT applications in India

The program is designed to provide participants with practical skills in AI standard development, technical contribution drafting, and consensus-building methodologies essential for multilateral standardization.

Toward a Sustainable and Interoperable AI Future

As AI continues to integrate into core communication systems and digital infrastructure, the importance of harmonized, inclusive, and ethical AI standards cannot be overstated. This workshop represents not just a regional dialogue but a strategic milestone in ensuring that AI-driven telecom solutions remain safe, equitable, and development-oriented.

The collaborative momentum generated at this workshop is expected to pave the way for long-term partnerships, policy innovation, and the creation of a resilient, standards-based AI ecosystem that aligns with the global goals of digital inclusion and sustainable development.