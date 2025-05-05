Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Seeks Urgent Diplomatic Intervention to Protect Fishermen

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to address the issue of Indian fishing boats being apprehended and sunk by Sri Lanka. He demands actions to retrieve 229 boats, ensure fishermen's security, and prevent attacks by Sri Lankan nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:38 IST
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take urgent diplomatic measures against the sinking of Indian fishing boats apprehended by Sri Lanka.

Highlighting an alarming increase in attacks on Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan nationals, Stalin emphasized the need for India to intervene and bring back 229 seized boats. The attacks have included theft of GPS devices, mobile phones, and personal belongings from the fishermen.

The Tamil Nadu government has already sent proposals for the repatriation of released boats. Stalin stressed the necessity of preventing future incidents and urged the Indian government to advocate against Sri Lanka's plan to sink Indian boats to form artificial reefs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

