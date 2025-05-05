Tensions Rise in Dakshina Kannada After Controversial Bandh Call

A legal case has been lodged against Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sharan Pumpwell in connection with unrest that followed a bandh call in Dakshina Kannada, according to local police reports.

In the aftermath of the murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty on May 1, followers of Pumpwell reportedly engaged in acts of vandalism, targeting government buses and causing public property damage, thereby inciting public unrest.

Pumpwell's call for a bandh was made during a late-night press conference on May 1. Though most vehicular traffic remained unaffected, several shops across the city were closed, contributing to communal tensions and threats to public order. The Mangaluru East Police Station has registered an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)