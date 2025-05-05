Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Dakshina Kannada After Controversial Bandh Call

A case has been filed against Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sharan Pumpwell for allegedly inciting unrest after a bandh call in Dakshina Kannada. Following the murder of a Hindutva activist, his followers reportedly caused public damage, leading to communal tensions and disruptions in the city. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:47 IST
Tensions Rise in Dakshina Kannada After Controversial Bandh Call
  • Country:
  • India

A legal case has been lodged against Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sharan Pumpwell in connection with unrest that followed a bandh call in Dakshina Kannada, according to local police reports.

In the aftermath of the murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty on May 1, followers of Pumpwell reportedly engaged in acts of vandalism, targeting government buses and causing public property damage, thereby inciting public unrest.

Pumpwell's call for a bandh was made during a late-night press conference on May 1. Though most vehicular traffic remained unaffected, several shops across the city were closed, contributing to communal tensions and threats to public order. The Mangaluru East Police Station has registered an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025