Cyber Crime Probe Lapses Lead to Police Suspensions

In a significant move, three officers from the Cyber Crime Police Station at NIT, Faridabad, have been suspended for alleged negligence in handling a substantial cyber fraud case involving more than Rs 1 crore. The order was sanctioned by DCP Headquarters Abhishek Jorwal, following a probing review conducted by DCP (Central) Usha Devi, who unearthed significant irregularities in the investigation.

The case, which revolved around a fraud complaint by a resident of Sector 21C Part 2, involved losses amounting to Rs 1.38 crore due to deceptive promises of high returns in the stock market and IPOs. The investigation, initially handled by Sub-Inspector Anoop, probationary Sub-Inspector Vikas Kumar, and Constable Azad, was flagged for lacking diligence.

Taking decisive action, DCP Jorwal issued suspension orders for all three officers as confirmed by police spokesperson Yashpal Singh. This move underscores the department's commitment to upholding integrity and diligence in cybercrime investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)