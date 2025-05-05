Left Menu

Cyber Crime Probe Lapses Lead to Police Suspensions

Three police officers at the Cyber Crime Police Station in NIT have been suspended for negligence in investigating a cyber fraud case worth over Rs 1 crore. The suspension followed a review highlighting investigation irregularities by DCP Usha Devi and was executed by DCP Abhishek Jorwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:57 IST
Cyber Crime Probe Lapses Lead to Police Suspensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, three officers from the Cyber Crime Police Station at NIT, Faridabad, have been suspended for alleged negligence in handling a substantial cyber fraud case involving more than Rs 1 crore. The order was sanctioned by DCP Headquarters Abhishek Jorwal, following a probing review conducted by DCP (Central) Usha Devi, who unearthed significant irregularities in the investigation.

The case, which revolved around a fraud complaint by a resident of Sector 21C Part 2, involved losses amounting to Rs 1.38 crore due to deceptive promises of high returns in the stock market and IPOs. The investigation, initially handled by Sub-Inspector Anoop, probationary Sub-Inspector Vikas Kumar, and Constable Azad, was flagged for lacking diligence.

Taking decisive action, DCP Jorwal issued suspension orders for all three officers as confirmed by police spokesperson Yashpal Singh. This move underscores the department's commitment to upholding integrity and diligence in cybercrime investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025