Dramatic Train Rescue: Operation Dignity Leads to Emotional Reunion

A man climbing the engine of a moving express train was rescued by the Railway Protection Force in Nagpur. Identified via PAN card and mobile, he was undergoing mental health treatment and had gone missing. His rescue, part of Operation Dignity, led to a heartfelt family reunion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an unexpected turn of events, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel successfully rescued a man found climbing the engine of a moving express train. The incident, which occurred on April 30, showcased swift action under Operation Dignity, leading to an emotional family reunion.

The Central Railway's Nagpur division issued a release detailing the coordinated efforts following a video alert. The man was spotted on the Tamil Nadu Express (No. 12622), prompting a quick response from RPF and Overhead Equipment (OHE) staff, who halted the train at Bharatwada for the rescue operation.

Initial inquiries revealed the man intended to travel to Orai, Uttar Pradesh. His identity was confirmed through his PAN card and phone details, linking him to his family, who confirmed his ongoing mental health treatment and disappearance. He was safely reunited with his family in Nagpur on May 1.

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

