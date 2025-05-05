Dramatic Train Rescue: Operation Dignity Leads to Emotional Reunion

In an unexpected turn of events, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel successfully rescued a man found climbing the engine of a moving express train. The incident, which occurred on April 30, showcased swift action under Operation Dignity, leading to an emotional family reunion.

The Central Railway's Nagpur division issued a release detailing the coordinated efforts following a video alert. The man was spotted on the Tamil Nadu Express (No. 12622), prompting a quick response from RPF and Overhead Equipment (OHE) staff, who halted the train at Bharatwada for the rescue operation.

Initial inquiries revealed the man intended to travel to Orai, Uttar Pradesh. His identity was confirmed through his PAN card and phone details, linking him to his family, who confirmed his ongoing mental health treatment and disappearance. He was safely reunited with his family in Nagpur on May 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)