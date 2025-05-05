Watchman Sentenced for Betrayal: A Kandivali Shock

In a landmark decision that highlights issues of trust and safety within community environments, a Mumbai court has sentenced a watchman to five years of rigorous imprisonment for the sexual harassment of a 10-year-old girl.

The incident, which took place in November 2020 in Kandivali, Mumbai, saw the watchman exploiting his position to perpetrate the crime within the confines of a residential building's elevator. The case was heard by Special Judge for POCSO Act cases, A D Lokhande, who noted the trauma faced by the young victim and the breach of trust committed by the watchman.

In delivering the judgment, Judge Lokhande dismissed claims of a false accusation driven by a personal dispute, affirming the credibility of the victim's testimony as decisive in establishing the watchman's guilt. This case underscores the crucial need for background checks and trust assessment in hiring positions of security in residential settings.

