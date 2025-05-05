Left Menu

Watchman Sentenced for Betrayal: A Kandivali Shock

A Mumbai court sentenced a watchman to five years in prison for sexually harassing a 10-year-old girl in an elevator. The special POCSO court found him guilty despite claims of a false complaint. The judge highlighted the trust betrayal and the victim's mental trauma as key factors in the sentencing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision that highlights issues of trust and safety within community environments, a Mumbai court has sentenced a watchman to five years of rigorous imprisonment for the sexual harassment of a 10-year-old girl.

The incident, which took place in November 2020 in Kandivali, Mumbai, saw the watchman exploiting his position to perpetrate the crime within the confines of a residential building's elevator. The case was heard by Special Judge for POCSO Act cases, A D Lokhande, who noted the trauma faced by the young victim and the breach of trust committed by the watchman.

In delivering the judgment, Judge Lokhande dismissed claims of a false accusation driven by a personal dispute, affirming the credibility of the victim's testimony as decisive in establishing the watchman's guilt. This case underscores the crucial need for background checks and trust assessment in hiring positions of security in residential settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

