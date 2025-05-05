Financial Turmoil Threatens Ladki Bahin Yojana

In a surprising admission, state minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat announced that the planned increase in the Ladki Bahin Yojana's monthly financial aid is unachievable due to financial stress. Despite the reduced provision of Rs 1,500, the government remains committed to its promises.

Highlighting the scheme's significance in the BJP-led alliance's electoral triumph, Shirsat assured ongoing support, even suggesting loans to maintain the initiative. He criticized the alleged redirection of funds by Ajit Pawar-led finance department, which he argued was detrimental to welfare projects.

Amid criticisms, leaders, including Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, emphasized finding new revenue streams to honor commitments. As discussions continue, Shirsat seeks legal protection against unjust fund reductions, ensuring fair allocation for social justice pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)