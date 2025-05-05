Left Menu

Financial Turmoil Threatens Ladki Bahin Yojana

State minister Sanjay Shirsat reveals financial difficulties in fulfilling the promise of increasing monthly aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100. Amid political challenges, Maharashtra's government is committed to sustaining the welfare scheme despite potential setbacks in funding distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:02 IST
Financial Turmoil Threatens Ladki Bahin Yojana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising admission, state minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat announced that the planned increase in the Ladki Bahin Yojana's monthly financial aid is unachievable due to financial stress. Despite the reduced provision of Rs 1,500, the government remains committed to its promises.

Highlighting the scheme's significance in the BJP-led alliance's electoral triumph, Shirsat assured ongoing support, even suggesting loans to maintain the initiative. He criticized the alleged redirection of funds by Ajit Pawar-led finance department, which he argued was detrimental to welfare projects.

Amid criticisms, leaders, including Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, emphasized finding new revenue streams to honor commitments. As discussions continue, Shirsat seeks legal protection against unjust fund reductions, ensuring fair allocation for social justice pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025