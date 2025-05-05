Financial Turmoil Threatens Ladki Bahin Yojana
State minister Sanjay Shirsat reveals financial difficulties in fulfilling the promise of increasing monthly aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100. Amid political challenges, Maharashtra's government is committed to sustaining the welfare scheme despite potential setbacks in funding distribution.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising admission, state minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat announced that the planned increase in the Ladki Bahin Yojana's monthly financial aid is unachievable due to financial stress. Despite the reduced provision of Rs 1,500, the government remains committed to its promises.
Highlighting the scheme's significance in the BJP-led alliance's electoral triumph, Shirsat assured ongoing support, even suggesting loans to maintain the initiative. He criticized the alleged redirection of funds by Ajit Pawar-led finance department, which he argued was detrimental to welfare projects.
Amid criticisms, leaders, including Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, emphasized finding new revenue streams to honor commitments. As discussions continue, Shirsat seeks legal protection against unjust fund reductions, ensuring fair allocation for social justice pursuits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Turbulence: The Strife Within Shiv Sena
Raju Shetti Condemns Maharashtra's Farmer Policies and VIP Expenditures
Rahul Pande Takes Helm as Maharashtra's New State Chief Information Commissioner
Fadnavis Pushes for Timely Completion of Key Maharashtra Infrastructure Projects
Chandrapur Sizzles: Maharashtra's Hottest City Sets Record