Delhi Prepares for Mock Drills Amid Rising Tensions

The Delhi government is gearing up for a crucial meeting to discuss preparations for mock drills. This initiative comes after a directive from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs instructing states to conduct these drills amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to official sources, an inter-departmental conference is scheduled for Tuesday, during which plans for the drills will be formulated. The meeting, expected to take place on May 6, will involve fire, police, and other departments, as noted by a government source.

The Union Ministry has urged all states to execute the mock drills on May 7. Key measures include operating air raid warning systems and offering civilian training on civil defense strategies to ensure their safety during a 'hostile attack,' as per government insiders. Additional precautions involve enacting blackout protocols, camouflaging critical infrastructure, and updating, then rehearsing, evacuation strategies.

