Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Fatal Boat Capsizing Off San Diego Coast

A boat capsized in high surf off San Diego's coast, leaving three dead, four injured, and nine missing. The Coast Guard is conducting rescue operations. The incident comes after a similar tragedy in 2023, highlighting the dangers of smugglers using pangas to transport people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sandiego | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:44 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Fatal Boat Capsizing Off San Diego Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic accident unfolded early Monday as a small boat capsized off the coast of San Diego, resulting in three deaths, four injuries, and leaving nine individuals missing. Rescue efforts are underway as the US Coast Guard deploys vessels and helicopters to find the missing persons.

The vessel in question, a 12-foot boat, overturned amid high surf, though authorities remain unclear about its origin before the accident. Witnesses, including hikers at Torrey Pines State Beach, observed the capsizing around 6:30 am. Lt. Nick Backouris from the San Diego Sheriff's Department noted that a doctor on the beach ran to assist after reporting CPR being performed.

This incident draws parallels to a previous event in 2023 when smuggling operations led to fatalities off the same coastal region. Pangas, typically used for fishing, are frequently exploited by smugglers, posing grave risks during such clandestine missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025