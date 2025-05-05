Tragedy at Sea: Fatal Boat Capsizing Off San Diego Coast

A tragic accident unfolded early Monday as a small boat capsized off the coast of San Diego, resulting in three deaths, four injuries, and leaving nine individuals missing. Rescue efforts are underway as the US Coast Guard deploys vessels and helicopters to find the missing persons.

The vessel in question, a 12-foot boat, overturned amid high surf, though authorities remain unclear about its origin before the accident. Witnesses, including hikers at Torrey Pines State Beach, observed the capsizing around 6:30 am. Lt. Nick Backouris from the San Diego Sheriff's Department noted that a doctor on the beach ran to assist after reporting CPR being performed.

This incident draws parallels to a previous event in 2023 when smuggling operations led to fatalities off the same coastal region. Pangas, typically used for fishing, are frequently exploited by smugglers, posing grave risks during such clandestine missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)