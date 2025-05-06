Controversial Clip Sparks Legal Action in Jaisalmer

In Jaisalmer, a case has been registered by the police under the IT Act after a contentious video featuring a female tourist and a 70-year-old man surfaced on social media. The authorities have warned the public against sharing the video, with SP Sudhir Chaudhary emphasizing strict measures against violators.

The video allegedly captures the woman and her companion halting their vehicle at an isolated location, engaging an elderly cattle grazer in lewd activities. SP Chaudhary asserted that distributing such content will result in legal consequences.

Omkaran Charan, the in-charge of Tanot police station, confirmed that an investigation is underway following the video's upload, aiming to identify and prosecute those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)