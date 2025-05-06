Left Menu

Trump Halts Federal Funding for Gain-of-Function Research

President Donald Trump issued an executive order prohibiting federal funding for gain-of-function research deemed hazardous. The directive mainly targets such research in China, Iran, and other countries to enhance the safety and security of biological research. The White House aims to minimize lab-related incidents through this ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2025 01:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 01:43 IST
In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump has issued an executive order aimed at banning federal funding for gain-of-function research. According to a White House statement, the ban specifically targets research conducted in nations like China and Iran, aiming to bolster the safety and security of biological research.

Citing the White House, Fox News reported that the executive order will severely limit the chances of laboratory incidents linked to gain-of-function research. This type of research includes work on bat coronaviruses, previously carried out in China by institutions like the EcoHealth Alliance and Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The administration's move is seen as a decisive action to minimize potential risks associated with biological research, indicating a strategic shift in managing U.S. involvement in such scientific studies abroad.

