Pentagon's Top Brass Cut: Major Changes in U.S. Military Leadership

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued a directive for a 20% reduction in four-star officers, marking a continued effort to streamline the Department of Defense under President Donald Trump's second term.

This move, first reported by Reuters via a memo, also calls for a 20% reduction in general officers within the National Guard and a 10% cut among general and flag officers throughout the military. The aim, as Hegseth noted, is to maintain U.S. Military Forces' lethality and readiness to deter threats and secure decisive victories when necessary.

Hegseth has consistently advocated for downsizing the military's senior ranks, stating an imbalance between staff size and battlefield success. Following this philosophy, he's already replaced senior positions, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Navy's leading admiral.

