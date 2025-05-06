Left Menu

Pentagon's Top Brass Cut: Major Changes in U.S. Military Leadership

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced a significant reduction in the number of top military officers, aiming for a 20% cut in four-star ranks and 10% in general and flag officers. This initiative aligns with his vision for a streamlined and more lethal U.S. Military Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 02:37 IST
Pentagon's Top Brass Cut: Major Changes in U.S. Military Leadership
Pete Hegseth

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued a directive for a 20% reduction in four-star officers, marking a continued effort to streamline the Department of Defense under President Donald Trump's second term.

This move, first reported by Reuters via a memo, also calls for a 20% reduction in general officers within the National Guard and a 10% cut among general and flag officers throughout the military. The aim, as Hegseth noted, is to maintain U.S. Military Forces' lethality and readiness to deter threats and secure decisive victories when necessary.

Hegseth has consistently advocated for downsizing the military's senior ranks, stating an imbalance between staff size and battlefield success. Following this philosophy, he's already replaced senior positions, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Navy's leading admiral.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025