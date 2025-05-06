Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Ukrainian Incursion Into Kursk Ignites Renewed Conflict

Ukrainian forces attacked a power substation in Russia's Kursk region, escalating tensions with cross-border military actions. Deaths and evacuations were reported, while Ukraine aims to shift the Russian focus from eastern Ukraine. Both nations experience heightened military activity and drone attacks amid ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 04:03 IST
Ukrainian forces have reportedly attacked a power substation in Russia's western Kursk region, according to the regional governor. This follows reports from Russian war bloggers about a new Ukrainian land-based incursion supported by armored vehicles.

Officials from both sides detailed casualties and have ordered evacuations from several border settlements. Kursk Governor Alexander Khinshtein's update noted that the attack hit the town of Rylsk, causing injuries and power outages.

Last month, Russia announced it had repelled Ukrainian forces from Kursk, a declaration Kyiv has yet to confirm. The ongoing conflict includes increased drone activities, with Russian bloggers chronicling severe border clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

