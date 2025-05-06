Attorney Fights Back: Security Clearance Lawsuit Targets Trump's Memorandum

A high-profile attorney in Washington, Mark Zaid, has initiated legal action against the Trump administration, filing a lawsuit in federal court over what he describes as a politically motivated revocation of his security clearance.

This legal challenge aims to invalidate a March presidential memorandum that withdrew clearances from Zaid and 14 others, whom the White House deemed unsuitable. The move was said to include political and legal figures who were frequent targets of Trump's criticism. The broader campaign included presidential directives aimed at investigating perceived adversaries and imposing executive orders that targeted legal activities opposed by Trump.

The lawsuit contends that this memorandum undermines constitutional rights, such as the ability to represent clients in sensitive areas requiring security clearance. Zaid's legal team argues the act represents an abuse of power that threatens his vital advocacy for clients in matters of national security.

