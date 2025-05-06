Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Mifepristone Access: GOP-Led States Challenge Telehealth Prescriptions

Three GOP-led states seek to restrict telehealth access to abortion medication mifepristone, challenging FDA guidelines after the Supreme Court upheld its access. The Department of Justice argues these states lack legal standing in their current venue and suggests pursuing claims elsewhere. The controversy stems from broader debates over reproductive rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2025 04:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 04:56 IST
  • United States

The Trump administration has urged a judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by three Republican-led states aimed at cutting off telehealth access to mifepristone, an abortion medication. Justice Department lawyers continue to follow the Biden administration's course, arguing the states lack standing to sue over the issue.

The states—Idaho, Kansas, and Missouri—are pushing for the FDA to overturn its previous decision on the drug after the Supreme Court preserved access last year. They want to prohibit telehealth prescriptions, mandate in-office visits, and restrict its use during pregnancy.

Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who previously sided with anti-abortion groups, is presiding over the case. However, the Department of Justice contends the states are misusing legal avenues and emphasizes the time limit to challenge FDA actions from 2016 has passed. The debate unfolds amid mixed state laws on abortion access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

