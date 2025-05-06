Bukele's Bold Bus Battle: Transit Turned Turmoil in El Salvador
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele ordered the arrest of five bus company heads for defying his directive to provide free transport due to a highway closure. This action exemplifies his authoritarian approach, amid international scrutiny over his tactics against dissent, including harsh measures against Venezuelan deportees.
El Salvador's President, Nayib Bukele, ordered the arrest of five bus company executives who defied his mandate to provide free bus services, following a major highway closure. His actions highlight his confrontational approach in dealing with dissent, leading to accusations of authoritarianism.
Bukele's decree for free travel led to chaos, with overcrowded buses and skipped stops across San Salvador. In retaliation, he accused the bus executives of 'sabotage' and had them detained, alleging breaches of duty and extortion, amid claims that the government was compensating the companies' usual revenue.
Bukele's governance style has drawn international criticism for perceived human rights violations, notably his detention of Venezuelan deportees without due process. These actions continue to fuel debates about his leadership, as he garners both domestic support and global condemnation for his hardline policies.
