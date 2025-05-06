Explosive Escalation: Port Sudan's Sudden Descent Into Conflict

Sudan's previously serene Port Sudan experienced unprecedented turmoil early Tuesday as multiple explosions and fires erupted. A witness reported the chaos, although the precise causes and locations remain uncertain. This upheaval is part of the violent civil war that has engulfed the city, marking its third consecutive day of unrest.

Witnesses observed dense plumes of smoke emanating from the vicinity of Sudan's main maritime port. This city, a refuge for hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals, finds itself caught in the escalating conflict between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. This strife has already produced one of the world's most dire humanitarian crises, which is likely to worsen with the ongoing attacks on Port Sudan, a hub for UN and aid agencies.

The Red Sea coastal city, which had remained untouched by both ground and air attacks, saw a sharp rise in hostilities starting Sunday. Drone strikes targeted a military base near Sudan's only operational international airport, followed by attacks on fuel depots. Military officials attribute these assaults to the paramilitary group, although the RSF has not claimed responsibility. The violence has sparked international condemnation from Egypt and Saudi Arabia, as well as concern from the United Nations.

