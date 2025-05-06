Moscow Under Drone Siege: Air Defense Units Foil Ukrainian Attack

Russian air defense units successfully intercepted a barrage of Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow, prompting a shutdown of the city's airports for several hours, officials reported early Tuesday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on social media that at least 19 Ukrainian drones were neutralized as they approached the capital from multiple directions, with no significant damage or injuries reported. This consecutive attack coincided with Moscow's commemoration of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, during which President Vladimir Putin had declared a brief ceasefire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed the ceasefire as futile, proposing a longer 30-day halt in hostilities as suggested by the U.S. Meanwhile, reports surfaced of a drone hitting an apartment in southern Moscow, causing minor damage. Airports in Moscow and several regional cities were closed to ensure air safety. The latest drone incidents highlight the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine over strategic targets, amidst escalations affecting civilians and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)