Mamata Banerjee's Healing Mission in Murshidabad
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Murshidabad to meet families affected by recent communal clashes. During her visit, she assured victims of government support and promised strict action against instigators. Her visit included meetings in riot-hit areas which saw fatalities and injuries last month.
In a move to address tensions, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Murshidabad to console those affected by recent communal riots. Her visit marks a significant step in government intervention following violent protests linked to the Waqf Amendment Act.
During a helicopter tour, Banerjee reached Samserganj and engaged with the victims' families at a local block development office. Her presence in Murshidabad, amid tight security, underscores her commitment to justice and reconciliation.
The chief minister pledged full government support for the victims and vowed to take strong measures against those responsible for the unrest, which resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
