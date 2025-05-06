Mamata Banerjee's Healing Mission in Murshidabad

In a move to address tensions, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Murshidabad to console those affected by recent communal riots. Her visit marks a significant step in government intervention following violent protests linked to the Waqf Amendment Act.

During a helicopter tour, Banerjee reached Samserganj and engaged with the victims' families at a local block development office. Her presence in Murshidabad, amid tight security, underscores her commitment to justice and reconciliation.

The chief minister pledged full government support for the victims and vowed to take strong measures against those responsible for the unrest, which resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)