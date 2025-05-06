Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Healing Mission in Murshidabad

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Murshidabad to meet families affected by recent communal clashes. During her visit, she assured victims of government support and promised strict action against instigators. Her visit included meetings in riot-hit areas which saw fatalities and injuries last month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Murshidabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:49 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Healing Mission in Murshidabad
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to address tensions, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Murshidabad to console those affected by recent communal riots. Her visit marks a significant step in government intervention following violent protests linked to the Waqf Amendment Act.

During a helicopter tour, Banerjee reached Samserganj and engaged with the victims' families at a local block development office. Her presence in Murshidabad, amid tight security, underscores her commitment to justice and reconciliation.

The chief minister pledged full government support for the victims and vowed to take strong measures against those responsible for the unrest, which resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025