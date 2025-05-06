Kerala vs. Governor: Constitutional Clash Over Bill Approvals

The Supreme Court confronts a constitutional standoff as Kerala challenges its Governor's prolonged delay in approving assembly-passed bills. The state's attempt to withdraw its petition met resistance from the Centre, highlighting core constitutional issues.

The court, led by a bench, will evaluate if recent Tamil Nadu case precedents concerning the President's role in vetting state bills apply to Kerala's situation. Kerala seeks similar legislative timelines as the Tamil Nadu ruling stipulated.

This legal battle underscores tensions between state and central authorities, with Kerala alleging its legislative process has been hindered by excessive gubernatorial delays. The outcome may influence future inter-governmental legislative dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)