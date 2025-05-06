Kerala vs. Governor: Constitutional Clash Over Bill Approvals
The Supreme Court is scrutinizing a clash between Kerala's government and the Governor over delayed approval of state assembly bills. The Kerala government sought to withdraw its petition against the Governor, but the Centre opposed this move, citing constitutional issues. The case's focus is the timing and process of bill approvals.
The Supreme Court confronts a constitutional standoff as Kerala challenges its Governor's prolonged delay in approving assembly-passed bills. The state's attempt to withdraw its petition met resistance from the Centre, highlighting core constitutional issues.
The court, led by a bench, will evaluate if recent Tamil Nadu case precedents concerning the President's role in vetting state bills apply to Kerala's situation. Kerala seeks similar legislative timelines as the Tamil Nadu ruling stipulated.
This legal battle underscores tensions between state and central authorities, with Kerala alleging its legislative process has been hindered by excessive gubernatorial delays. The outcome may influence future inter-governmental legislative dynamics.
