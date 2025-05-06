Left Menu

UN Calls for De-escalation: India-Pakistan Tensions Mount

The United Nations Security Council urges India and Pakistan to reduce regional tensions and avoid military conflict following an attack in Kashmir. The attack exacerbated hostilities between the nuclear-armed nations as Pakistan conducted missile tests and India planned civil defense drills.

The United Nations Security Council has called for India and Pakistan to ease rising tensions and avoid military conflict following a deadly attack in disputed Kashmir that has further strained relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

During a meeting in New York, council members were informed of the escalating situation and the potential for imminent action by India, according to Pakistan's foreign ministry. The council advocated for dialogue and diplomacy to address the issues without resorting to military measures.

The tension escalated after an attack on Hindu tourists in April, which India attributes to Pakistani nationals. Pakistan denies the allegations but has conducted missile tests as a precautionary move, while India has planned civil defense exercises. With both countries adopting punitive measures against each other, the situation remains precarious.

