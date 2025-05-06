Supreme Court Mandates Timeline for Maharashtra Local Body Elections

The Supreme Court has issued a directive for the Maharashtra State Election Commission to notify local body elections within four weeks, while maintaining the status quo on OBC reservations as per pre-2022 rules. This comes amidst ongoing debates concerning OBC seat allocations based on the Banthia Commission's recommendations.

In a judicial move on Tuesday, Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh addressed the contentious issues surrounding OBC reservations, reaffirming the use of census data for seat allocation. The court has given a four-month deadline to conclude the electoral process, with provisions for extending timelines if deemed necessary.

The decision to move forward with elections, while adhering to earlier OBC reservation rules, hinges on pending judgments by the Supreme Court. Notably, the proceedings build upon a history of legal interventions, addressing quota allocation and state compliance with the court's triple test for OBC data collection and seat reservation.

