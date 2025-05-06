Left Menu

Police Employee Suspended for On-Duty Ganja Smoking Scandal

A police department employee in Maharashtra's Beed district was suspended for smoking ganja while on duty at the superintendent of police's residence. The incident occurred during an inspection by the Superintendent of Police, Navneet Kanwat, who discovered the staffer, Balu Bahirwad, indulging in the act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An employee of the police department in Maharashtra's Beed district faced suspension after allegedly being found smoking ganja while on duty at the residency of the Superintendent of Police, an official revealed on Tuesday.

Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat is currently staying at the government guest house due to maintenance work on his official residence, according to a police official.

The incident unfolded when SP Kanwat visited the premises for an inspection on Sunday, discovering Balu Bahirwad, a staffer, smoking ganja, which led to Bahirwad's immediate suspension, the official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

