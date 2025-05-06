Police Employee Suspended for On-Duty Ganja Smoking Scandal

An employee of the police department in Maharashtra's Beed district faced suspension after allegedly being found smoking ganja while on duty at the residency of the Superintendent of Police, an official revealed on Tuesday.

Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat is currently staying at the government guest house due to maintenance work on his official residence, according to a police official.

The incident unfolded when SP Kanwat visited the premises for an inspection on Sunday, discovering Balu Bahirwad, a staffer, smoking ganja, which led to Bahirwad's immediate suspension, the official confirmed.

