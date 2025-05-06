Police Employee Suspended for On-Duty Ganja Smoking Scandal
A police department employee in Maharashtra's Beed district was suspended for smoking ganja while on duty at the superintendent of police's residence. The incident occurred during an inspection by the Superintendent of Police, Navneet Kanwat, who discovered the staffer, Balu Bahirwad, indulging in the act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:12 IST
- Country:
- India
An employee of the police department in Maharashtra's Beed district faced suspension after allegedly being found smoking ganja while on duty at the residency of the Superintendent of Police, an official revealed on Tuesday.
Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat is currently staying at the government guest house due to maintenance work on his official residence, according to a police official.
The incident unfolded when SP Kanwat visited the premises for an inspection on Sunday, discovering Balu Bahirwad, a staffer, smoking ganja, which led to Bahirwad's immediate suspension, the official confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- police
- employee
- suspension
- ganja
- Beed
- Maharashtra
- superintendent
- duty
- smoking
- inspection
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Raju Shetti Condemns Maharashtra's Farmer Policies and VIP Expenditures
Rahul Pande Takes Helm as Maharashtra's New State Chief Information Commissioner
Fadnavis Pushes for Timely Completion of Key Maharashtra Infrastructure Projects
Chandrapur Sizzles: Maharashtra's Hottest City Sets Record
Language Controversy: Tamil Nadu CM Challenges Maharashtra on NEP