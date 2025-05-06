Intruder Arrested Along LoC Amid Diplomatic Tensions

An incident of cross-border infiltration was reported along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district as tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise. A young Pakistani man, identified as Waqas, was apprehended by vigilant army personnel shortly after crossing the border.

This arrest occurs amidst a diplomatic standoff and frequent ceasefire violations, following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam where 26 civilians, mostly tourists, lost their lives. Waqas, a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Tarkhal village, was said to have unknowingly crossed into Indian territory.

Officials have confirmed that no incriminating evidence was discovered at the time of his arrest. Initial questioning indicates that the crossing was accidental, without malicious intent. The incident adds to the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

