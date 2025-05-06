Left Menu

Intruder Arrested Along LoC Amid Diplomatic Tensions

A 26-year-old Pakistani named Waqas was arrested by Indian army personnel after crossing the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. His arrest comes amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following recent ceasefire violations and a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Preliminary investigations suggest it was an inadvertent crossing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An incident of cross-border infiltration was reported along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district as tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise. A young Pakistani man, identified as Waqas, was apprehended by vigilant army personnel shortly after crossing the border.

This arrest occurs amidst a diplomatic standoff and frequent ceasefire violations, following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam where 26 civilians, mostly tourists, lost their lives. Waqas, a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Tarkhal village, was said to have unknowingly crossed into Indian territory.

Officials have confirmed that no incriminating evidence was discovered at the time of his arrest. Initial questioning indicates that the crossing was accidental, without malicious intent. The incident adds to the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

