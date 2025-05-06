Nationwide Mock Drill Mobilized by BJP Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged citizens to actively participate in a nationwide mock drill set for May 7, in response to rising hostilities with Pakistan, especially after the Pahalgam terror incident.

The exercise, directed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, aims to enhance civil defense preparedness across all states and Union Territories, involving a host of measures such as operationalizing air-raid sirens and civil-defense training.

Party representatives, including MPs and MLAs, are expected to join this initiative as the Ministry advises cleaning of bunkers, conducting blackout drills, and refining evacuation strategies to fortify the nation's defense mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)