Ukraine Denounces Foreign Military Participation in Moscow Parade
Ukraine's foreign ministry urges countries not to send troops to Moscow's May 9 military parade, marking WWII victory. Participation by foreign military personnel is deemed unacceptable and an affront to the memory of victory over Nazism.
Ukraine's foreign ministry has issued a strong appeal to nations worldwide, imploring them not to contribute troops to the May 9 military parade in Moscow. This event commemorates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
The ministry declared it 'unacceptable' for foreign military personnel to participate in such an event, describing it as an 'outrage' to the memory of the victory over Nazism. The statement was released via Telegram.
The parade, scheduled to take place on Moscow's iconic Red Square, has an annual significance in Russian military tradition, but Ukraine's reaction underscores the heightened sensitivities and geopolitical tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
