Left Menu

Ukraine Denounces Foreign Military Participation in Moscow Parade

Ukraine's foreign ministry urges countries not to send troops to Moscow's May 9 military parade, marking WWII victory. Participation by foreign military personnel is deemed unacceptable and an affront to the memory of victory over Nazism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:07 IST
Ukraine Denounces Foreign Military Participation in Moscow Parade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's foreign ministry has issued a strong appeal to nations worldwide, imploring them not to contribute troops to the May 9 military parade in Moscow. This event commemorates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

The ministry declared it 'unacceptable' for foreign military personnel to participate in such an event, describing it as an 'outrage' to the memory of the victory over Nazism. The statement was released via Telegram.

The parade, scheduled to take place on Moscow's iconic Red Square, has an annual significance in Russian military tradition, but Ukraine's reaction underscores the heightened sensitivities and geopolitical tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025