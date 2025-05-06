Left Menu

Drone Assault on Port Sudan Highlights Escalating Conflict

Port Sudan faced a drone attack launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces targeting key infrastructure, escalating the ongoing conflict in Sudan. The attack caused significant GPS disruptions and power outages in the city. The conflict has severely affected the region, displacing millions and creating acute hunger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British maritime security firm Ambrey reported on Tuesday that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) executed a drone attack on facilities at Port Sudan, heightening an already intense conflict. The attack targeted the container terminal, causing damage to the infrastructure.

Video footage obtained by Ambrey revealed damage to the terminal and civilian infrastructure, plunging the port city into darkness due to power outages. However, no merchant vessels were harmed, though significant GPS disruptions were noted.

Witnesses reported explosions and fires in Port Sudan amidst the drone assault that has notably impacted critical fuel depots. This city is not just a strategic port but also serves as the wartime capital. The ongoing conflict, triggered by disputes over civilian rule transition since April 2023, has displaced millions and exacerbated hunger in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

