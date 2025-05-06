Druze Defiance: A Sect's Stand Amid Syria's Turmoil

The Druze residents near Syria's capital are defying demands from the Islamist-led government to surrender their light weapons, underscoring fears of renewed attacks by Sunni Muslim militants. The refusal comes amid escalating sectarian violence that has gripped towns southeast of Damascus and the Druze-dominated province of Sweida.

Clashes last week involved Sunni fighters and armed Druze residents, threatening the delicate control of Syria's new government. The tensions have been exacerbated by Israel's military interventions, aimed at protecting the Druze community while targeting religious minorities against a backdrop of sectarian violence.

Druze leaders are calling for assurances and international intervention, fearing a repeat of deadly incidents targeting minorities. The conflict escalated following a controversial voice recording, drawing in Israel's military response and raising doubts about the new Syrian regime's stability.

