Escalating Tensions: Israel vs. Yemen's Houthis

Tensions rise as Israel warns civilians to evacuate areas around Yemen's Sanaa airport following retaliatory strikes near Hodeidah. The escalation follows a Houthi missile landing near Israel's main airport. Prime Minister Netanyahu promises further retaliation, affecting international flights amid ongoing regional hostilities linked to Gaza's conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a developing conflict, Israel's military has issued evacuation warnings around Yemen's Sanaa airport following recent strikes in nearby Hodeidah. This action comes in response to a Houthi missile landing dangerously close to Israel's key air hub, intensifying regional hostilities.

On Monday, Israel conducted airstrikes in Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, which, according to the Houthi-run health ministry, resulted in four fatalities and 39 injuries. Seen as a significant military engagement, this escalation reflects growing tensions between Israel and the Iran-aligned Houthis.

Amid these heightened tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged further retaliation. The conflict has already impacted international travel, with European and U.S. carriers suspending flights to Tel Aviv, while the Houthis assert their attacks are in solidarity with the Palestinians amid the Israel-Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

