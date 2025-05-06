Chandigarh's 10-Minute Blackout Drill: Citizens Urged to Participate

The Chandigarh administration has announced a 10-minute blackout drill scheduled for Wednesday evening, urging residents to switch off their electricity to prepare for potential new threats.

This decision aligns with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' directive for states to conduct mock drills amid escalating tensions with Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner Nishan Kumar Yadav emphasized public cooperation and assured no disruption of services at medical facilities during this voluntary exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)