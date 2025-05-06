Left Menu

Chandigarh's 10-Minute Blackout Drill: Citizens Urged to Participate

The Chandigarh administration plans a 10-minute blackout drill to enhance readiness for potential threats, amid rising tensions with Pakistan. Residents are urged to switch off lights and refrain from hoarding essentials. Markets and public areas will participate, but medical facilities will maintain power.

The Chandigarh administration has announced a 10-minute blackout drill scheduled for Wednesday evening, urging residents to switch off their electricity to prepare for potential new threats.

This decision aligns with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' directive for states to conduct mock drills amid escalating tensions with Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner Nishan Kumar Yadav emphasized public cooperation and assured no disruption of services at medical facilities during this voluntary exercise.

