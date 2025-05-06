Dramatic Arrest of Arms Supplier Tied to Notorious Delhi Gang

An arms supplier linked to the infamous Prince Teotia gang was apprehended following a dramatic exchange of gunfire in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, according to the Delhi Police.

The altercation unfolded around 2 am when a police team acting on a tip-off attempted to intercept Manoj Hathodi, who was riding a motorcycle. Instead of complying, Hathodi attempted to evade capture and fired at the pursuing officers, a senior police officer reported.

The police retaliated, injuring him in the right leg, which led to his capture. Law enforcement discovered a loaded pistol with two bullet rounds fired and one jammed. Additionally, a backpack containing more firearms and ammunition was seized. Manoj, a key figure in the gang's arms supply, is currently receiving medical treatment as investigations continue.

