Dramatic Arrest of Arms Supplier Tied to Notorious Delhi Gang
An arms supplier linked to the infamous Prince Teotia gang was arrested in south Delhi after a shootout with police. Manoj Hathodi, who tried to flee on a motorcycle, was injured and found with firearms. The gang, known for organized crime, is under investigation.
- Country:
- India
An arms supplier linked to the infamous Prince Teotia gang was apprehended following a dramatic exchange of gunfire in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, according to the Delhi Police.
The altercation unfolded around 2 am when a police team acting on a tip-off attempted to intercept Manoj Hathodi, who was riding a motorcycle. Instead of complying, Hathodi attempted to evade capture and fired at the pursuing officers, a senior police officer reported.
The police retaliated, injuring him in the right leg, which led to his capture. Law enforcement discovered a loaded pistol with two bullet rounds fired and one jammed. Additionally, a backpack containing more firearms and ammunition was seized. Manoj, a key figure in the gang's arms supply, is currently receiving medical treatment as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
