Dramatic Arrest of Arms Supplier Tied to Notorious Delhi Gang

An arms supplier linked to the infamous Prince Teotia gang was arrested in south Delhi after a shootout with police. Manoj Hathodi, who tried to flee on a motorcycle, was injured and found with firearms. The gang, known for organized crime, is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:43 IST
Dramatic Arrest of Arms Supplier Tied to Notorious Delhi Gang
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An arms supplier linked to the infamous Prince Teotia gang was apprehended following a dramatic exchange of gunfire in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, according to the Delhi Police.

The altercation unfolded around 2 am when a police team acting on a tip-off attempted to intercept Manoj Hathodi, who was riding a motorcycle. Instead of complying, Hathodi attempted to evade capture and fired at the pursuing officers, a senior police officer reported.

The police retaliated, injuring him in the right leg, which led to his capture. Law enforcement discovered a loaded pistol with two bullet rounds fired and one jammed. Additionally, a backpack containing more firearms and ammunition was seized. Manoj, a key figure in the gang's arms supply, is currently receiving medical treatment as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

